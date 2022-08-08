ISW: Russia can hold a “referendum” in the format of “home voting” in the occupied territories — it is limited the opportunities for partisans

The Russian occupation authorities can speed up preparations for "pseudo-referendums" in the occupied territories and use the "home voting" format — this will allow the collection of personal data of residents and reduce the risk of partisan attacks.

This is stated in the summary of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

For example, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol city (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Ivan Fedorov, reported on August 7 that the residentsʼ resistance is forcing the Russian authorities to change their plans for holding a "referendum". Fedorov stated that the occupation authorities had planned one day of voting, but were now considering a seven-day "home voting", during which armed occupiers would go from house to house and "interview" the residents of Melitopol.

ISW writes that by removing the possibility of in-person voting and switching to apartment-by-apartment polls, the Russian occupation authorities are expanding their opportunities for direct intimidation of Ukrainian civilians. Such a vote makes any independent oversight of the process impossible. The occupying power can also turn these "surveys" into gathering-of-intelligence-information operations to identify the Ukrainian opposition. In addition, “home voting” also limits opportunities for partisan action.