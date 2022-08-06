British intelligence predicts a new phase of the war — fierce battles will unfold on the Kherson-Zaporizhzhia front line

According to British intelligence, in the near future the main theater of hostilities in Ukraine will be the Kherson-Zaporizhzhia front line, the length of which is approximately 350 kilometers. Forecasts are based on the activity of Russian troops in this direction — the occupiers are transferring a significant amount of forces and equipment there.

"Russian troops are almost certainly massing in the south, either expecting a counteroffensive from Ukraine, or preparing for an offensive. Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, artillery and other equipment continue to move from Donbas to the southwest," the intelligence report says.

The occupiers are transferring forces from Melitopol, Berdyansk, Mariupol and the Russian mainland through the Crimean bridge to the occupied peninsula. A tactical group of Russians numbering up to a thousand people has already been spotted in Crimea. Another group was transferred to Crimea on August 2. They will most likely be sent to Kherson oblast.

Meanwhile, according to intelligence, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are "cutting off" Russian logistics routes, destroying crossings, warehouses and railway junctions.