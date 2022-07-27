The head of Mykolayiv oblast administration: the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive. The Major General returned to the oblast

The head of Mykolayiv oblast military administration, Vitaly Kim, reported that the Ukrainian military is preparing for a counteroffensive in the South of Ukraine. The Major General, Dmytro Marchenko, who at the beginning of the war was in charge of the defense of the city, returned to Mykolaiv oblast.

Kim informed about this at a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center.

"The situation in the oblast is under control, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a counteroffensive and are conducting fire damage quite effectively. We can all see this from the hits on the Antonivka Bridge," he stated.

At the same time, Russian troops also continue to shell the infrastructure of the oblast. According to Kim, the occupiers launched 21 rocket and 28 artillery strikes over the past day. As a result, two people were injured.

Also, the head of the Mykolayiv oblast administration announced that the Major General, Dmytro Marchenko, had returned to the city. He will coordinate the work of partisans in the occupied Mykolaiv oblast and Kherson oblast. He will also strengthen coordination between the Armed Forces and the local oblast military administration.