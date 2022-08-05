General Dmytro Marchenko: The hot phase of the war may end by the end of the year

General Dmytro Marchenko, who commanded the Defense of Mykolaiv, believes that the hot phase of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine may end by the end of the year.

He stated this to journalist Taras Berezovets.

"It is very rare for me to predict, but the hot phase of this war may not last long. Neither the Russians nor we may pull it. The hottest phase will end by the end of the year, definitely," stated Marchenko.

The general does not expect anything new in the tactics of the Russians, who still want to advance on Mykolaiv according to the same plan as in February and March.

"I want to reassure everyone, you donʼt have to be afraid of them, they are more afraid than us, they are also afraid, you have to resist. We will beat them and drive them out, this is our land, we are not afraid of anyone and we will not let anyone here," the general said.