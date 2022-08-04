The court continued Medvedchukʼs arrest

The Lychakiv District Court of Lviv extended the arrest of the MP, Viktor Medvedchuk, until September 19, 2022.
This is stated in the court notice.
"Today, the investigating judge of the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv granted the request of the prosecutor of the Office of the General Prosecutor and extended the term of detention without determining the amount of Medvedchukʼs bail in... [...] within the period of the pre-trial investigation, namely until September 19, 2022," the message reads.
- On May 11, 2021, the SBU searched the homes of Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. They were charged with three episodes of suspicion. It is about the illegal extraction of gas in the occupied Crimea, the transfer to Russia of secret data about the military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the recruitment of Ukrainians who were going to Russia.
- On April 12, 2022, Medvedchuk was detained when he tried to escape from Ukraine.