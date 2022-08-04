News

The Kremlinʼs “RIA Novosti” reported about its blocking in 28 countries by Twitter

Kostia Andreikovets
The Russian propaganda media group “RIA Novosti” has announced that its Twitter accounts have been blocked in 28 countries.

The accounts of the media group are blocked in Great Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria and a number of other EU countries. Not only news accounts, but also sports and economic accounts are blocked.