The Kremlinʼs “RIA Novosti” reported about its blocking in 28 countries by Twitter

The Russian propaganda media group “RIA Novosti” has announced that its Twitter accounts have been blocked in 28 countries.
The accounts of the media group are blocked in Great Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria and a number of other EU countries. Not only news accounts, but also sports and economic accounts are blocked.
- Previously, Twitter had already blocked Russian propagandists, in particular the accounts of the RT/Russia Today TV channel, which, together with “Sputnik”, “Rossiya24”, TV Center International and “RTR Planeta”, fell under EU sanctions.
- In June of this year, Twitter blocked Rogozin, then director of Roscosmos, for inciting hatred against Ukraine. In May, Rogozin threatened Elon Musk on Twitter for supplying Starlink to the Ukrainian army.