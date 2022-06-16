Twitter blocked the director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin for inciting hatred towards Ukraine

Twitter has banned the account of Roscosmos chairman Rogozin for inciting hatred against Ukraine.

He wrote about this in his Telegram, attaching the relevant screenshots.

In a June 13 letter, Rogozin called Ukraine an "existential threat to the Russian people, Russian history, Russian language, and Russian civilization" and said Ukraine should be done away with even if more Russians had to die in the war.

Twitter blocked him for violating the rules of the social network, namely for inciting hatred and enmity. The social network demands to delete the specified tweet — Rogozin wonʼt be unblocked until he does so. He himself says that he is not going to follow the rules of the social network.