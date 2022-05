Elon Musk responded to the head of Roscosmos Rogozin with threats over the alleged supply of Starlink to the Ukrainian army.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Rogozin said that Musk was "involved in the supply of military communications" to Ukraine. Rogozin threatened Mask that he would have to respond "like an adult."

"I will have to answer for it as an adult, Ilona, no matter how you play a fool," wrote the head of Roscosmos.