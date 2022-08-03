In Nagorno-Karabakh, there was a shootout between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military, there were casualties

In Nagorno-Karabakh, there was a firefight between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military, as a result of which there were casualties.

According to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in the morning, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Lachin district were subjected to intense shelling. As a result, a conscript soldier died. "Retaliatory measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani army," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

According to the Russian mass media, representatives of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic blamed Azerbaijan for the shelling, also announcing the death and 8 wounded. According to their data, Azerbaijan used grenade launchers and drones.