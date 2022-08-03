In Nagorno-Karabakh, there was a shootout between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military, there were casualties

In Nagorno-Karabakh, there was a firefight between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military, as a result of which there were casualties.
According to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in the morning, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Lachin district were subjected to intense shelling. As a result, a conscript soldier died. "Retaliatory measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani army," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.
According to the Russian mass media, representatives of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic blamed Azerbaijan for the shelling, also announcing the death and 8 wounded. According to their data, Azerbaijan used grenade launchers and drones.
- On the night of November 10, 2020, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Russiaʼs Putin signed a joint statement on ending the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, which lasted for a month and a half (since September 27). The sides suffered significant losses — thousands of soldiers were killed and hundreds of civilians were wounded during the shelling of cities. In this war, Azerbaijan won 40% of the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, including the city of Shusha.
- In July this year, Aliyev accused Russia and Armenia of violating the agreements that were spelled out in the declaration on the cessation of hostilities. Later, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Hryhoryan, promised to withdraw troops from Nagorno-Karabakh in September.