Most people do not want to leave. The head of the oblast administration spoke about evacuation of the population of Donetsk oblast

Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk oblast does not involve forced resettlement of people.
It was reported by the head of Donetsk oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
As of February 24, two-thirds of the population was evacuated from Donetsk oblast, and now about 250 000 people remain in the oblast.
According to the head of the oblast administration, 134 people were evacuated from Donetsk oblast on August 1, and 95 on August 2.
"The rates are very low, most people have no desire to leave. But thatʼs it for now. The summer period is not over yet," Kyrylenko stated.
In his opinion, with the onset of cold weather, it will be much more difficult for people, especially those who live in apartment buildings — they may have electric heating devices and metal stoves, but there will be no gas. In addition, an increase in hostilities is expected in the oblast.
On July 30, Iryna Vereshchuk announced the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk oblast, which is completely without gas supply, before the heating season. She referred to Article 33 of the Code of Civil Protection of the Population, which mentions exactly this form of evacuation as mandatory. According to Vereshchuk, she was talking about the evacuation of 200 000-220 000 people, including 52 000 children. She emphasized that there is a place to accommodate them, there are schools for teaching children. The government also understands that people have no money, so it takes care of their social security.