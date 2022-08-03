Most people do not want to leave. The head of the oblast administration spoke about evacuation of the population of Donetsk oblast

Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk oblast does not involve forced resettlement of people.

It was reported by the head of Donetsk oblast military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

As of February 24, two-thirds of the population was evacuated from Donetsk oblast, and now about 250 000 people remain in the oblast.

According to the head of the oblast administration, 134 people were evacuated from Donetsk oblast on August 1, and 95 on August 2.

"The rates are very low, most people have no desire to leave. But thatʼs it for now. The summer period is not over yet," Kyrylenko stated.

In his opinion, with the onset of cold weather, it will be much more difficult for people, especially those who live in apartment buildings — they may have electric heating devices and metal stoves, but there will be no gas. In addition, an increase in hostilities is expected in the oblast.