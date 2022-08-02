Arms dealer Gebrev considers Russia to be involved in the explosion at his companyʼs ammunition warehouse in Bulgaria

Bulgarian arms dealer Omelyan Gebrev is sure that Russia is involved in the explosion at his companyʼs ammunition warehouse in Bulgaria.

He stated this to The Guardian.

"This cannot be an accident: there was nothing in the building that could have exploded without outside intervention," he noted. Gebrev said he spoke with the companyʼs director of security, who said minutes before the explosion, the warehouseʼs alarm system went off, indicating an intrusion. Security guards at the scene were preparing to investigate when they heard a loud explosion.

He added that there should be CCTV footage that could show the attackers, but so far police and investigators have been unable to enter the warehouse due to the possibility of more explosions.

Gebrev said that the warehouse had ammunition intended for African countries, which had been ordered several years ago, but the buyers had not paid for them. He refused to specify the types of weapons and their cost.

The explosion occurred on Sunday in the city of Karnobat. In recent years, this is already the fifth case at facilities belonging to Gebrevʼs Emco arms company. The Bulgarian Prosecutorʼs Office links previous attacks with Russia.