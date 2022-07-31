In Bulgaria, there was an explosion at the ammunition warehouse of the arms dealer Gebrev

An explosion occurred at the ammunition warehouse of the EMKO company in the Bulgarian city of Karnobatom.

BNR writes about it.

It is reported that a fire broke out in the warehouse, which was later extinguished. People were not injured. The scene was examined by a drone, the territory was closed for three days.

The owner of the company, Omelyan Gebrev, explained to the newspaper that obsolete ammunition was stored in the warehouse, which had been ordered by the companies but had not been paid for. "There is no human error here. At 04:00, there was an explosion, and then the warehouse caught fire. What was inside, no one can say. It is forbidden to go inside for 24 hours, but these are, in principle, ammunition that is no longer needed at the factory. Some company once ordered something, then due to non-payment they did not receive the goods, and we kept them," Gebrev explained.