The US announced new military aid to Ukraine for $550 million — there will be additional ammunition for HIMARS

The Pentagon announced an additional package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $550 million.

The aid includes 75,000 units of ammunition for 155 mm artillery and an undisclosed amount of additional ammunition for HIMARS.

In total, the United States has allocated about $8.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the Biden administration came to power. Since 2014, the United States has allocated more than $10 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.