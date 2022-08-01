The US announced new military aid to Ukraine for $550 million — there will be additional ammunition for HIMARS

The Pentagon announced an additional package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $550 million.
The aid includes 75,000 units of ammunition for 155 mm artillery and an undisclosed amount of additional ammunition for HIMARS.
In total, the United States has allocated about $8.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the Biden administration came to power. Since 2014, the United States has allocated more than $10 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.
- Both parties of the US Congress (Democratic and Republican) support the transfer of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine — these are guided ballistic missiles that can accurately hit targets at a distance of 165 to 310 km, depending on the modification. While Ukraine has projectiles that hit at a distance of 70-80 km, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian warehouses and headquarters with them. After receiving ATACMS, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to strike strategic targets — for example, the Crimean Bridge.