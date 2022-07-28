The United States announced support for the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine by two parties

Both parties of the US Congress (Democratic and Republican) support the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, which are launched from the HIMARS and M270 MLRS systems.

This was stated by the Democrat Elissa Slotkin, following a meeting of deputies with representatives of the White House, reports CNN.

According to her, Congress understands the need to provide Ukraine with ATACMS in the next three to six weeks to help the Armed Forces conduct a successful counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

"We all heard from President Zelensky and it was confirmed to us today — Ukrainians really want to kick Russia in the teeth several times before the beginning of winter," said Slotkin, emphasizing once again that the decision to transfer the ATACMS to the Armed Forces is supported by representatives of both parties.