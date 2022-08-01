The petition to award the Hero of Ukraine to the fallen activist Roman Ratushny has received the necessary 25 000 signatures

The petition to grant the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to the fallen activist Roman Ratushny has gathered the necessary 25 000 signatures to be considered by the president.
So far, 25 091 people have signed the petition. Its author, Anna Lytovchenko, argued for the granting of the title by the fact that Ratushny managed to take an active part in the Revolution of Dignity during his lifetime, prevented the developers from destroying Protasiv Yar in Kyiv, contributed to the development of the Ukrainian state and democracy, and gave his life for the sovereignty of Ukraine in battles with Russian troops.
- Roman Ratushnyi became famous during a series of protest actions against the development of Protasovoy Yar in Kyiv. He was the head of the initiative, and then of the public organization "Protect Protasiv Yar". The Town Hall was also suspected during riots near the Presidentʼs Office for actions in support of activist Serhiy Sternenko. Then the windows of the building were broken and the doors were burned.
- From the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Roman Ratushny took part in the battles near Kyiv, and then as part of the 93rd OMBr "Kholodny Yar" he liberated Trostyanets, fought in Sumy Oblast and near Izyum. On June 14, it became known that Ratushny died.
- The Mayor of Kyiv promised to save Protasiv Yar from construction in honor of Town Hall, and the Kyiv City Council supported the creation of a landscape reserve in Protasiv Yar.