The petition to award the Hero of Ukraine to the fallen activist Roman Ratushny has received the necessary 25 000 signatures

The petition to grant the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to the fallen activist Roman Ratushny has gathered the necessary 25 000 signatures to be considered by the president.

So far, 25 091 people have signed the petition. Its author, Anna Lytovchenko, argued for the granting of the title by the fact that Ratushny managed to take an active part in the Revolution of Dignity during his lifetime, prevented the developers from destroying Protasiv Yar in Kyiv, contributed to the development of the Ukrainian state and democracy, and gave his life for the sovereignty of Ukraine in battles with Russian troops.