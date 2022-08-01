The Territorial Defense Forces volunteer, former deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, was exposed for embezzling rubber aid

Law enforcement officers detained a volunteer of the Territorial Defense Forces, who previously held the position of deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk State Administration, on suspicion of selling humanitarian aid (Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code).

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the man, being far from the contact line, sold bulletproof vests and other protective equipment supplied to Ukraine by European countries as part of the assistance of the Armed Forces. The police detained the man directly during the sale of gum help. Now he faces from 5 to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to "Babel" sources, the detainee is Dmytro Stryhun, who was Oleksandr Bondarenkoʼs deputy.