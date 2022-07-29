Police are investigating 320 cases of humanitarian aid fraud

The police opened 320 criminal proceedings regarding fraud and malversation of humanitarian aid for the needs of the army and displaced persons.

This was announced by the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, during the telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, such a number of proceedings is too much. 43 people have already received suspicions, several cases have been sent to court.

Klymenko gave several examples. In Lviv oblast, the police reported suspicion to dealers who tried to sell military ammunition through shops and markets. In the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, they tried to sell aid for displaced persons worth 1.3 million hryvnias, and in the Rivne oblast, the perpetrators sold cars that came as charitable aid.

"We work, as a rule, very quietly, preventively. All criminal organizations that are involved in both humanitarian aid and charitable aid are under control. We respond very quickly to every statement in this regard," stated Klymenko.