The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed the deputy head of Chernivtsi oblast for embezzling aid

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed the Deputy Head of the Chernivtsi Oblast State Administration for embezzling humanitarian aid.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The official facilitated the commercial use of ambulances sent to Ukraine from Italy as humanitarian aid. It was this profile deputy head of the oblast military administration who was responsible for the distribution of ambulances and identified one of the regional medical institutions as the recipient of part of this humanitarian aid.

The head of the hospital, for his part, re-registered 5 ambulances to a controlled public charity organization, the founder and owner of which is himself, to provide paid transportation services to patients.

"That is, the attackers earned money on cars that were actually intended for free assistance on behalf of the state," the intelligence service said.