The Red Cross submitted a request to inspect the colony in Olenivka

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross sent a request to enter the Olenivka colony, where Ukrainian prisoners of war died as a result of a terrorist attack by the Russians.

This was reported by ICRC public relations and media specialist Oleksandr Vlasenko in a comment to Suspilne.

"We are, of course, aware of this situation and have requested access to this location as soon as possible in order to verify and see with our own eyes what happened and whether any of the people there need our help," he said.

According to him, the Red Cross will comment on the situation only when the representatives of the organization first inspect the colony and then return to the safe territory.

"Relatives can contact the hotline to find out the fate of a particular person. If they report the name and surname of this person and we have relevant information, then we will try to tell them about it. Unfortunately, we can only tell relatives," said the ICRC representative.