The Red Cross submitted a request to inspect the colony in Olenivka

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross sent a request to enter the Olenivka colony, where Ukrainian prisoners of war died as a result of a terrorist attack by the Russians.
This was reported by ICRC public relations and media specialist Oleksandr Vlasenko in a comment to Suspilne.
"We are, of course, aware of this situation and have requested access to this location as soon as possible in order to verify and see with our own eyes what happened and whether any of the people there need our help," he said.
According to him, the Red Cross will comment on the situation only when the representatives of the organization first inspect the colony and then return to the safe territory.
"Relatives can contact the hotline to find out the fate of a particular person. If they report the name and surname of this person and we have relevant information, then we will try to tell them about it. Unfortunately, we can only tell relatives," said the ICRC representative.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians kept Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russians said that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that hit it with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was shelled by the Russians themselves with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up the torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by shelling, and 130 were injured.
- The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who were taken out of Azovstal. The building was completed on July 27, after which some of the captured Ukrainian defenders were transferred to it. The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that Russian troops are responsible for the shelling of the pre-trial detention center.