In the USA, the skeleton of an ancient dinosaur was sold at an auction for more than $6 million

In New York, a rare ancient dinosaur skeleton was sold at an auction for more than $6 million. An anonymous buyer got a unique opportunity to give a nickname to a predator, writes BBC.

The fossil belongs to a gorgosaurus, a distant relative of the tyrannosaurus. Gorgosaurus roamed the Earth about 77 million years ago, and like Tyrannosaurus, it had a large head, a mouth with curved teeth, and small forelimbs with two fingers. Although it was smaller than its cousin, it was faster, fiercer, and had a stronger bite meant for cutting through thick skin and penetrating deep into the flesh of its prey.