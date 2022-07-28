The EU and the USA welcomed the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the SAP

The USA and the EU welcomed the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP). They believe that SAP plays a decisive role in Ukraineʼs anti-corruption infrastructure.
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas made relevant statements.
“I look forward to working with Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor to support the rule of law that is so essential to Ukraineʼs independent, democratic, and prosperous future," the US ambassador emphasized.
"Ukraine delivers on one of the recommendations that accompanied the EU candidate status! A long selection process finalised, offering lessons. I wish Mr Klymenko strength and courage!," the EU ambassador wrote.
- On July 19, 2022, the competition commission for the election of the head of the SAP approved the results of the competition, according to which NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko became the winner.
- The competition commission could not elect a new head of the SAP for almost two years, the reason for this was internal conflicts and the alleged "pressure of the authorities". At the same time, two candidates for the positions of the head of the SAP and the deputy head were determined at the end of 2021. But the commission could not approve the final results.
- Activists accused the members of the commission from the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), who were allegedly controlled by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Oleg Tatarov, of delaying and disrupting the competition. They believed that Tatarov tried to disrupt the competition because NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko was winning. It was he who led the investigation into the case of the ex-director of Ukrbud, Maksym Mykytas, in which Tatarov also appeared.
- The requirement to appoint the winner of the competition to the position of the head of the SAP was on the list of mandatory requirements for the start of negotiations for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.