The EU and the USA welcomed the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the SAP

The USA and the EU welcomed the appointment of Oleksandr Klymenko as the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP). They believe that SAP plays a decisive role in Ukraineʼs anti-corruption infrastructure.

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas made relevant statements.

“I look forward to working with Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor to support the rule of law that is so essential to Ukraineʼs independent, democratic, and prosperous future," the US ambassador emphasized.

"Ukraine delivers on one of the recommendations that accompanied the EU candidate status! A long selection process finalised, offering lessons. I wish Mr Klymenko strength and courage!," the EU ambassador wrote.