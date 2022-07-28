Oleksandr Klymenko was appointed the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office

The Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, appointed Oleksandr Klymenko as the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.
The commission recognized Klymenko as the winner of the competition on July 19. The former detective of the National Anti-corruption Bureau passed the necessary special inspection, which was reported by the SAP commission on July 27. Klymenkoʼs deputy will be the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Andriy Sinyuk.
- The competition commission could not elect a new head of the SAP for almost two years, the reason for this was internal conflicts and the alleged "pressure of the authorities". At the same time, two candidates for the positions of the head of the SAP and the deputy head were determined at the end of 2021. But the commission could not approve the final results.
- Activists accused the members of the commission from the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), who were allegedly controlled by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Oleg Tatarov, of delaying and disrupting the competition. They believed that Tatarov tried to disrupt the competition because NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko was winning. It was he who led the investigation into the case of the ex-director of Ukrbud, Maksym Mykytas, in which Tatarov also appeared.
- The requirement to appoint the winner of the competition to the position of the head of the SAP was on the list of mandatory requirements for the start of negotiations for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union.