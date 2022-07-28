Oleksandr Klymenko was appointed the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office

The Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, appointed Oleksandr Klymenko as the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak.

The commission recognized Klymenko as the winner of the competition on July 19. The former detective of the National Anti-corruption Bureau passed the necessary special inspection, which was reported by the SAP commission on July 27. Klymenkoʼs deputy will be the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Andriy Sinyuk.