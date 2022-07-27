“I was appointed by the president, so only he can fire me.” The head of Luhansk oblast administration, Haidai, responded to the claims of the MP Bezugla

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, is preparing a thorough answer to the parliamentary request of the MP, Maryana Bezugla, regarding the defense of the Luhansk oblast, starting from February 24. Haidai also reminded that only President Volodymyr Zelensky has the right to dismiss him from office.

The head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration told the “Babel” journalist about this.

In an interview with "Babel", published on July 22, the MP Bezugla stated that it is necessary to release Haidai and replace him with a military man to solve issues in the Luhansk oblast.

According to the head of the Luhansk oblast administration, Bezugla wanted to open the oblast administration in Lysychansk and, under fire, forcibly evacuate people who did not want to leave, exposing them to danger.

The MP also submitted a request to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense. Serhiy Haidai is already preparing a meaningful answer to him.

"She went the official way, submitted a request that we have done since February 24 for defense. Well, we collect this information for her. 100 sheets wouldnʼt be enough to describe what we did. Equipment, armored vehicles, weapons, construction, humanitarian aid, UAVs, thermal imagers — so much there. Only one thermal imager out of 38 million was transferred. This is a huge work that was done every day. Different brigades, different battalions, each has its own requests. "We cooperated with the National Guard, the border guards, the police," he explained.

But Haidai does not want to talk personally with the MP on the air.

"I donʼt have time for arguments. For what? I have 300 thousand people evacuated. I will continue to cooperate with the military every day. Despite the fact that almost the entire oblast is occupied, we help the military every day. We still communicate — from the command to the officers," he noted. And he reminded that only the president can release him.

"If the president tells me that I need to write a resignation letter, I would write it. Because I was appointed by the president, and only he can fire me," Serhiy Haidai said.