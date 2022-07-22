”Tyshchenko is a mistake of “Servant of the People”. Haidai must be replaced.” The MP Bezugla explained her claims to them

The MP, Maryana Bezugla, believes that Mykola Tyshchenko is a mistake of the "Sluha narody" faction, and the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Gaidai, must be released.

She told about this in an interview with Babel.

"I believe that he is our [”Servant of the People” factionʼs] mistake," she said about Tyshchenko.

According to Bezugla, being a media person and having a certain style, Mykola Tyshchenko could be engaged in, for example, public catering in Kyiv. "But something went wrong," she concluded.

Regarding the head of Luhansk oblast administration, Serhiy Haidai, Maryana Bezugla noted that he was not in Lysychansk and she had constant problems communicating with him.

"He is very sensitive to comments about his whereabouts. Only after the President came to Lysychansk, Haidai came there. There is still a difficult question — whether to release him now or later," commented the MP Bezugla.

She believes that in the conditions of martial law, it is necessary to replace Haidai with a military man to solve issues in the Luhansk oblast.

"Exactly change him, now or later. He [Haidai] is responsible for the document flow, everything he did and what he didnʼt do will be borne," Maryana Bezugla said.