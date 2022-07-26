Main events of July 26. The occupiers bombarded Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts with rockets, there were explosions again in occupied Donetsk

In the morning, Russian troops shelled Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. The mayor of Mykolaiv reported about powerful explosions at 04:05, the occupiers fired 18 rockets, some of them were shot down. Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of Odesa Oblast Administration, stated that rocket attacks from airplanes destroyed five residential buildings, damaged more than 15 recreation centers, 60 summer cottages, and approximately 80 trade pavilions. The occupiers also shelled Kharkiv. They aimed at the central part of the city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. In addition, the occupiers struck Chuguiv again, critical infrastructure was damaged. In the city, the ruins of the House of Culture, where people were staying in the basement, are still being dismantled, and the bodies of two dead people have already been found.

The occupiers fired at "Artemsil". A fire broke out at the enterprise, which was extinguished by rescuers in a few hours. After that, the Russians began shelling the private sector of Soledar.

An oil depot is on fire in the Budyonivsky district of occupied Donetsk. The Kremlin media report that the fire was caused by shelling. The Department of Strategic Communications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces declares that "the preparation for this concert in Donetsk was very thorough, which is why thereʼs such a bright result."

In the seaside area of occupied Mariupol, the Russians are building prefabricated "concrete chicken coops" under the guise of high-rise buildings. Mayorʼs advisor Petro Andryushchenko reported that concrete boxes are placed on top of each other and are not fastened together. One "cage" is for one family. In general, such a "house" is designed for 266 apartments, or for 600-700 people.

Ukraine returned another 25 bodies of fallen soldiers, the Ministry of Reintegration reports.

Germany handed over three MARS multiple-launch fire systems to Ukraine. They are similar to the American M270. In addition, Germany provided Ukraine with three self-propelled artillery installations. Most likely, these are Panzerhaubitze 2000. Five Gepard anti-aircraft guns have already arrived in Ukraine. The day before, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that three such installations had arrived. In total, Ukraine should receive 30 Gepard installations with 60,000 shells from Germany.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has three to six weeks to receive maximum military aid from allies and to return the territories captured by Russia, at least in the south. According to the president, this period is crucial, because later, in winter, it will be more difficult to wage war. This was reported by Politico with reference to the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Armed Forces, Adam Smith.