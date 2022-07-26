Bombardment of the South of Ukraine: the Russians fired 18 missiles at Mykolaiv oblast

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolayiv oblast military administration, reported on the air of the telethon, that Russian troops fired 18 rockets in the morning of July 26.
"In the morning, we had six X-59 missiles from aircraft and twelve S-300 missiles. Not all of them hit the target — some of them were shot down," said Kim.
Those missiles that were not shot down hit critical infrastructure and businesses. They destroyed three sections of a railway bridge that was not working, a car company, civilian objects and private buildings. According to Kim, no one was injured.
He emphasized the fact that the Russians struck the entire south of the country in the morning — Yuzhne city, Rybakivka village, Zatoka village and other settlements were shelled.
Kim associates it with the active attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on command posts and ammunition depots of the Russians.
- On July 26, Russian troops launched a massive missile strike from the Black Sea in the south of Ukraine — in the Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. In Mykolaiv, critical infrastructure facilities and a motor transport enterprise were damaged. The occupiers tried to target the cityʼs port infrastructure. In the Odesa oblast, the Russians tried to destroy a critical infrastructure object, but they hit the private sector. One person was injured.