Bombardment of the South of Ukraine: the Russians fired 18 missiles at Mykolaiv oblast

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolayiv oblast military administration, reported on the air of the telethon, that Russian troops fired 18 rockets in the morning of July 26.

"In the morning, we had six X-59 missiles from aircraft and twelve S-300 missiles. Not all of them hit the target — some of them were shot down," said Kim.

Those missiles that were not shot down hit critical infrastructure and businesses. They destroyed three sections of a railway bridge that was not working, a car company, civilian objects and private buildings. According to Kim, no one was injured.

He emphasized the fact that the Russians struck the entire south of the country in the morning — Yuzhne city, Rybakivka village, Zatoka village and other settlements were shelled.

Kim associates it with the active attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on command posts and ammunition depots of the Russians.