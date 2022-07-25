Russia plans to restore Mariupol by 2040. There are 4 options regarding “Azovstal”

The Russians plan to rebuild Mariupol in three stages — by the end of 2022, from 2023 to 2025, and by 2040.

Journalists of the Radio Liberty project "Donbas Realii" received from sources in one of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine the "Concept of the master plan of the development of the city", which was created by the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Affairs of Russia.

According to this document, at the first stage, the Russians plan to restore vital infrastructure, as well as "special attention is paid to the area of the location of the cemetery" — it is recommended to use the territory of the airport for it.

By 2025, they want to build housing and restore engineering and transport infrastructure, and at the same time, increase the population by 50,000.

And in 2040, the restoration of "budgetary efficiency and economic self-sufficiency of the city territories" is expected. In addition, the Russians plan to build the Volnovakha-Mariupol railway and form an "international transport corridor", that is, a route through Mariupol to Crimea and Odesa.

The Russians also have plans for the Azovstal plant. There are four options in "Concept" — the restoration of production, the creation of some kind of social and business platform, and two scenarios for the construction of a park. The most expensive in the Russian government was the restoration of production — almost 300 million rubles. The social and business platform at the Azovstal site will cost 78 million rubles, one of the options for the park will cost almost 72 million rubles, and the second will cost more than 113 million rubles.