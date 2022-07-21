The occupiers in Mariupol have decided which houses to demolish. 35 buildings will not be built in the city center alone

The Russian occupiers developed a plan to demolish the residential buildings they destroyed in Mariupol. According to the plan, the buildings will be demolished under the foundation before winter.

This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, the city mayorʼs advisor, who received the plan for the demolition and repair of buildings in the Central District in microdistricts 17-23.

In the central part of the city alone, the occupiers are dismantling 35 apartment buildings. On the maps, the Russians marked such buildings in red — it means the first priority for demolition. Buildings of the second phase are marked in orange.

"De facto, approximately 8,000 people will remain homeless due to the destruction of approximately 3,700 apartments. According to preliminary estimates, at least 1,500 of them remain in the city. This neighborhood is not even a quarter of the city. But the situation is the same throughout Mariupol. Dismantling is not followed by repair or construction. The only announced and actual construction of 1,000 apartments, according to the occupants, is for 2,500 people. With the priority of settling conditional state employees," Andryushchenko said.

He published the list of addresses of the first and second stages, adding that the residents of Mariupol remain without housing and without preparation for winter.

Andryushchenko urged people to evacuate the city, as the occupiers are not preparing for winter.