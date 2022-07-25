The export of Ukrainian grain from seaports will begin this week. The start will be with “Chornomorsk”

The Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov. said that the export of Ukrainian grain from sea ports within the framework of the agreement signed on July 22 should begin this week. Preparations for receiving ships are currently underway.
Interfax-Ukraine writes about this.
According to him, the internal technical documents of the coordination center, which will oversee the humanitarian corridor, will be developed in Istanbul within the next two days. It is expected that he will start working on July 27.
"The minister noted that the centerʼs activities do not extend to the territorial waters of Ukraine — only the Ukrainian authorities have the competence to administer all processes," the minister emphasized.
He added that the caravans will go through the demined corridor accompanied by rescue vessels.
The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Yuriy Vaskov, said that the export of grain will begin from the port of Chornomorsk — it will be the first. Then, within two weeks, ships will begin to receive the port of "Odesa" and the port of "South".
- On July 22, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement on grain export with Turkey and the UN.
- Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem said that this agreement is an opportunity for farmers to export this yearʼs harvest and have funds for preparation for the next sowing. In addition, this is almost a billion dollars of foreign exchange revenue every month, which will go to support the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Control over the ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "South" was and remains completely under the control of the Ukrainian side.
- Russian ships will not be able to accompany Ukrainian ships. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, specified that in case of provocations, an immediate military response would be required.
- The agreement will be valid for 120 days with the possibility of its extension. According to the agreements, Ukraine does not need to mine the ports — ships will pass through safe routes within the territorial waters of Ukraine.