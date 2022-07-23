Cancellation of the licenses of Akhmetovʼs TV channels: the OLL.TV service has stopped working

The OLL.TV platform, which is part of Media Group Ukraine of businessman Rinat Akhmetov, has stopped its work — from 11:00 p.m. on July 22, the service stopped broadcasting channels and providing services to subscribers.
Director of Communications of Akhmetovʼs SCM company Nataliya Yemchenko said that OLL.TV stopped working due to the implementation of the "discriminatory law about oligarchs".
The company Ukrtelecom reported that it was forced to stop providing the Interactive TV service, which is technologically based on OLL.TV (Interactive TV and TV Business).
"Thus, the tariffing of the Interactive TV service and equipment rental (if available) will be terminated from July 22, 2022. The corresponding recalculation of the cost of the provided services will be reflected in the invoices for July. We apologize for the inconvenience. The Ukrtelecom team is already working on finding a new modern television service for you," the statement said.
OLL.TV provided pay TV services using OTT and IPTV technologies.
- On September 23, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on deoligarchization. The document establishes a number of rules for those who will be included in the register of oligarchs: they will not be able to finance parties, participate in privatization, and will be required to submit an electronic declaration. All officials will have to submit a declaration of contacts if they have communication with the oligarch. If they do not submit such a declaration, they are threatened with dismissal.
- On July 1, 2022, Rinat Akhmetov announced that he was leaving the media business. Media Group Ukraine renounced all broadcast and satellite television licenses and print media licenses in Ukraine in favor of the state. The online media of group are also not working. Rinat Akhmetovʼs media holding Media Group Ukraine unites the channels Ukraine, Ukraine 24, Football 1/2/3, NLO TV, multimedia platform Segodnya, News Group Ukraine and others.
- On July 21, the National Council canceled the licenses of Akhmetovʼs TV channels.