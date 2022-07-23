Cancellation of the licenses of Akhmetovʼs TV channels: the OLL.TV service has stopped working

The OLL.TV platform, which is part of Media Group Ukraine of businessman Rinat Akhmetov, has stopped its work — from 11:00 p.m. on July 22, the service stopped broadcasting channels and providing services to subscribers.

Director of Communications of Akhmetovʼs SCM company Nataliya Yemchenko said that OLL.TV stopped working due to the implementation of the "discriminatory law about oligarchs".

The company Ukrtelecom reported that it was forced to stop providing the Interactive TV service, which is technologically based on OLL.TV (Interactive TV and TV Business).

"Thus, the tariffing of the Interactive TV service and equipment rental (if available) will be terminated from July 22, 2022. The corresponding recalculation of the cost of the provided services will be reflected in the invoices for July. We apologize for the inconvenience. The Ukrtelecom team is already working on finding a new modern television service for you," the statement said.

OLL.TV provided pay TV services using OTT and IPTV technologies.