The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting canceled the licenses of Akhmetovʼs TV channels

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting canceled the licenses of all TV channels that were part of the media holding of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.

This was stated by the representative of the National Council, Oleh Chernysh, writes Ukrinform.

He noted that the issue of cancellation of TV channel licenses was considered as a single package. The channels "Ukraina", "Football 1/2/3", "Donbas", "Indigo.TV", NLO TV and "Ukraina 24" made this request.

In addition, the IPTV software service provider, which was part of Akhmetovʼs media holding, also submitted a request for cancellation of licenses. Most likely, it is about the Oll.tv platform.