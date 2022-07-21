The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting canceled the licenses of Akhmetovʼs TV channels

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting canceled the licenses of all TV channels that were part of the media holding of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.
This was stated by the representative of the National Council, Oleh Chernysh, writes Ukrinform.
He noted that the issue of cancellation of TV channel licenses was considered as a single package. The channels "Ukraina", "Football 1/2/3", "Donbas", "Indigo.TV", NLO TV and "Ukraina 24" made this request.
In addition, the IPTV software service provider, which was part of Akhmetovʼs media holding, also submitted a request for cancellation of licenses. Most likely, it is about the Oll.tv platform.
- On July 11, 2022, Rinat Akhmetov announced that he was leaving the media business. "Media Group Ukraine" renounced all broadcast and satellite television licenses and print media licenses in Ukraine in favor of the state. The online media of Moscow State University are also not working. Rinat Akhmetovʼs media holding "Media Group Ukraine" unites the channels "Ukraina", "Ukraina 24", "Football 1/2/3", NLO TV, multimedia platform "Sohodni", "News Group Ukraine" and others.
- On July 14, the Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, stated that billionaire Rinat Akhmetov no longer falls under the definition of an oligarch, as he has left the media business, and his business partner Vadym Novinsky has signed a mandate as a Member of Parliament.
- On September 23, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted a draft law on deoligarchization. The document establishes a number of rules for those who will be included in the register of oligarchs: they will not be able to finance parties, participate in privatization, and will be required to submit an electronic declaration. All officials will have to submit a declaration of contacts if they have communication with the oligarch. If they do not submit such a declaration, they are threatened with dismissal.