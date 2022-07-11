Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is leaving the media business in Ukraine. The channels will become state property

Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov announced the withdrawal of investment company SCM from the media business in Ukraine. According to him, "Media Group Ukraine" will give up all broadcast and satellite television licenses of channels and print media licenses in favor of the state.

In addition, the company is suspending the activities of the MGU online media. Such a decision is dictated by the law on deoligarchization, which is coming into force.

"As the largest private investor in the economy of Ukraine, I have repeatedly said that I was not, am not and will not be an oligarch. The short six-month term set by the law for the sale of media assets and the Russian military aggression against Ukraine do not give SCM the opportunity to sell the media business on market terms," said Akhmetov.