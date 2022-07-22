Agreement on grain: from Ukraine, the agreement will be signed by the Minister of Infrastructure and from Russia — by the Minister of Defense

A Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, arrived in Turkey, in the city of Istanbul, for negotiations on the resolution of the grain issue. The Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, arrived there from Russia.

As part of the visit, the Ukrainian side has already held a meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, Antonio Guterres, regarding the unblocking of sea ports for the export of food and safety guarantees for ships. The UN declared that they support the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and emphasized that security is an undisputed priority of the UN.

At this meeting today, July 22, the parties are to sign an agreement to unblock ports for food exports. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, clarified that Ukraine is not signing a grain agreement with Russia. Ukraine signs an agreement with Turkey and the UN, and Russia signs a mirror agreement with Turkey and the UN.