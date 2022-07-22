The head of the Foreign Ministry of the unrecognized Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatyev, said that Tiraspol has intentions to seek independence, and then to join Russia.

This is reported by Newsmaker.md with reference to Ignatievʼs interview with the Russian propaganda media "RIA Novosti".

According to Ignatiev, the vector of Transnistria "remains unchanged" throughout the years of the regionʼs existence.

"This is reflected in the results of the referendum on September 17, 2006, which clearly outlined: independence with subsequent free accession to the Russian Federation. The countryʼs independence is an indisputable priority," he added.

However, Putinʼs spokesman Dmytro Peskov, in a comment to the Russian propaganda media, stated that he knew nothing about Russiaʼs new intentions to annex the unrecognized republic.

The Bureau of Reintegration of Moldova also commented on Ignatievʼs statement.

"All international partners and the constitutional authorities strongly support the formula for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders," the department informed.

The Bureau emphasized that reintegration is the main goal of negotiations on the settlement of the Transnistria conflict.