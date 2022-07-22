”I donʼt stand over a map and point to the military.” Bezugla told what she did at the front during the battles for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk

The MP from "Servant of the People" faction, Maryana Bezugla, told what she did at the front during the battles for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. She noted that she was there as a representative of the parliament and also to check the provision of the military.

She told about this in an interview with Babel.

"I donʼt stand over the map and tell the military that this is where they should attack. There were two photos, one of me sitting with my cell phone and the other of me sitting with my back in a chair. Incredible news, probably only because I am in military uniform. I wear it in East, because itʼs a basic security moment. I donʼt have signs that say "The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine". Itʼs just a MultiCam, itʼs convenient and doesnʼt distinguish you from the general background, where, for example, you stand and the Russians see you, because these are positions," Bezugla emphasized.

According to her, at the front, she demonstrated to the military that the parliament is with them and shares part of the risk. It was more important to check the supply, whether there were protective equipment, medicine, whether there was communication between the military and the commanders. She also communicated with the commanders to find out about the pace of the supply of Western weapons, their quantity and what is still needed by the military.

"What kind of feedback do you have from the units? Do they obey you? do these or other laws work? For example, the law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", "On Defense". And we can see that this norm, for example, needs to be improved. We receive feedback and then submit amendments to draft laws," she explained.

Bezugla noted that the defense committee is currently working on package changes to various laws related to war, as a result of what has already been seen at the front.

"And you can find out information about whether the legislation really works, what doesnʼt work, what ideas the military has, on the ground," the MP emphasized.