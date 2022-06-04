Journalist Yanina Sokolova stated that a “servant” (MP from Servant of the People faction) Mariana Bezuhla commanded the military in Sievierodonetsk. And she answered

Journalist Yanina Sokolova stated that the MP of the Servant of the People faction Mariana Bezuhla in the Sievierodonetsk direction coordinates the actions of the military as a "person from the top".

"The photo was taken at the headquarters in the east of the country. It features a member of the Servant of the People party, Mariana Bezuhla, who controls military operations in Sievierodonetsk as a dark knight from the Presidentʼs Office. Gives instructions to the command. She argues who, where and how should be doing, and in general coordinates the actions of the military as a person from the top," Sokolova wrote on Facebook and posted a photo sent to her by the military.

The same information was confirmed by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of the Censor.Net portal:

After that, Bezuhla wrote on Facebook that she is a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, "and in these difficult times for the security of the state and citizens, I consider it mandatory for me to work in the east." Bezuhla added that she is a reservist of the first turn, but she was not called up because she is an MP of Ukraine.

"So, it is also an obligation to join the defense of the state with the military through the prism of parliamentary capabilities and powers. I have already explained and will repeat. If any of the opposition political forces do not like something, it is their right. But to provoke a split during the war and accuse someone of being in a war zone is out of line,” Bezuhla added.