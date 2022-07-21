The NSDC and the Ministry of Defense presented a new module of the “SOTA” system for monitoring the supply of weapons

The Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksiy Danilov, together with the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, presented a new module of the information and analytical system "SOTA"; for monitoring the supply of weapons from partner countries.

This is reported on the NSDC website.

The new module consists of three contours — public information, information for official use, and confidential information. It allows you to monitor new arms deliveries by status (for example, ready for shipment, on the way, or received by the Armed Forces) and donor countries, to analyze arms deliveries in time, by periods of adoption, donor countries, compliance with NATO standards, classification to Soviet weapons samples, etc.

Danilov noted that the higher military-political leadership has access to the SOTA system, and thanks to this system, "we know that not a single bullet from the supplies has gone anywhere." Each weapon unit is controlled, he emphasized.

The new module makes it possible to calculate the supply of ammunition to weapons units, monitor the execution of supply plans and efficiently distribute the received weapons.

Control systems

Reznikov said that the supply of weapons is controlled by three systems, in particular, "SOTA" and the NATO logistics accounting and control system LOGFAS, which Ukraine received in 2019. LOGFAS is already being studied at military universities and there are already specialists in Ukraine. The minister noted that he asked NATO to provide more licenses and terminals. Currently, Ukrainian specialists together with Pentagon specialists are finalizing another control system, which will soon be fully operational.