The head of the Presidentʼs Office says that he did not influence the appointment of temporary heads of the SBU and the Prosecutorʼs Office

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, assured in an interview with "NV" that he did not influence the presidentʼs personnel decisions and did not attend the birthday of his deputy Oleh Tatarov and does not know whether the newly appointed temporary heads of the prosecutorʼs office and the SBU were there.

"I did not go out on the day of Tatarovʼs birth, so I can neither confirm nor deny whether they were there. And when the president decided to appoint them, which is important, as "temporary acting", it definitely did not affect his decision. There is a corresponding procedure, according to which the president determined to whom he entrusts these duties," Yermak says.

According to him, the monopolization of power attributed to him is more of a conspiracy theory.

"I have no other goals except to serve my country and work for the president. As for Tatarovʼs influence: he did not offer these candidates to me, and I, accordingly, did not offer them to the president," said the head of the Presidentʼs Office.