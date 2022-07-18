The ex-head of the SBU Office in Crimea, Oleg Kulinich, was sent to custody without the possibility of bail

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Oleg Kulinich, who was detained on suspicion of treason, was sent to custody until September 13, 2022, without the possibility of posting bail.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Kulinich is suspected of working for the Russian special services. He was informed of suspicion under the articles on the creation of a criminal organization (Part 1, Article 255 of the Criminal Code), high treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code), and aiding in the collection and transfer of state secrets to another state (Part 1, Article 114 of the Criminal Code).