The European Commission will sue Hungary over the LGBT law

The European Commission will file two lawsuits against Hungary over its anti-LGBT law and its refusal to renew the license of broadcaster Klubradio, which is critical of the government.

This is reported by Reuters.

"The European Commission today decided to refer Hungary to the Court of Justice of the EU over a Hungarian law which discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity," Brussels said.

The second lawsuit is related to Hungaryʼs refusal to renew the Klubradio broadcasterʼs license. The media, which often criticizes government policies, was forced to stop broadcasting more than a year ago. Now Klubradio works only online.

"We address attacks to independent media via all the tools that we have," said European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Yourova.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga believes that the Klubradio case does not threaten media freedom and that the European Commissionʼs lawsuit regarding the LGBT law is "baseless."

"EU membership does not affect Hungaryʼs right in any way to make decisions of its own about child protection and in accordance with its national identity," she said.