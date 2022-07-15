”US aid”: The government of North Korea explained why they recognized the “independence” of the pro-russian “L/DPR” formations in Ukraine

The government of North Korea explained why they recognized the "independence" of the pro-Russian "L/DPR" formations on the territory of Ukraine. They said that Ukraine cannot talk about sovereignty when it helps the US with sanctions against the DPRK.

Reuters writes about it.

State media of North Korea published a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the recognition of "L/DPR". They emphasized that Ukraine allegedly supports the actions of the United States, which are aimed at limiting the sovereignty of North Korea.

North Korea believes that its nuclear program is a way of self-defense. The country again accused the US of supporting "hostile policies" against it.

"Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or deny our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that grossly lacks honesty and justice between nations, actively joining the unjust and illegal hostile policy of the United States in the past," the North Korean Foreign Ministry reported.