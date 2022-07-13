In North Korea, they announced that they recognized the “independence” of the pro-Russian formations “LPR” and “DPR”

The embassy of North Korea in Russia officially announced that they recognized the "independence" of the pro-Russian formations "LPR" and "DPR" on the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced in a comment to the Russian newspaper "RIA Novosti".

Before that, the embassy initially reported on the recognition of only the "DPR" and even published a photo of the DPRK ambassador in Russia handing over a document on the recognition of the "DPR" to the so-called representative of Donetsk in Russia, Olga Makeeva.

The leader of the "DPR" Denis Pushylin himself called this event "another victory of the republicʼs diplomacy."

Later, the DPRK embassy confirmed that they also recognized the "independence" of "LPR".