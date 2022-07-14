Economic “special measures” are introduced in Russia. They will make the business work for the war

Russian President Putin signed a law on the introduction of economic "special measures" that allow him to put business on "military rails."

Propagandist Russian mass media write about this with reference to the signed document.

The law allows businesses to be forced to work for the army during "operations" of Russian troops abroad. The document allows to attract all mobilization capacities and objects, material assets of the state reserve and introduce overtime work in individual organizations and enterprises. For Russians, this means that they will work more.