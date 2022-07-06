The Russian parliament has supported draft laws that in fact introduce martial law. It took Duma 13 minutes to do it

The Russian State Duma supported draft laws that in fact introduce a number of martial law norms in Russia. It took the parliament 13 minutes to approve the documents.

The BBC writes about it.

In particular, the Russian MPs adopted in the final second reading a draft law on increasing punishment for treason and espionage. Now "switching to the side of the enemy" is also considered treason. Punishment will also be provided for participation in armed conflicts on foreign territory "with a purpose contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation".

Two other draft laws were supported in the first reading. These were documents developed by the government, which actually introduce the norms of martial law in Russia.

These draft laws provide that the Russian authorities have the right to introduce "special measures" in the economy for "counter-terrorist and other operations outside the territory of the Russian Federation". During such "events", Russian companies wonʼt have the right to refuse military orders. In addition, military structures will have the opportunity to change the clauses of the contracts at their own discretion already after they have been concluded.

Also, the Russian government will have the right to engage Russians to work even at night or on weekends, if necessary.

The explanatory note to the draft law clearly states that it is needed to help Russia with its war in Ukraine.

"There is a short-term increased need for the repair of weapons and military equipment and the provision of material and technical means," it says.

The document was presented in parliament by Deputy Prime Minister Yuriy Borisov, who noted that after the start of the war, the load on the Russian defense industry increased and it needs to be "optimized." He promised that these measures are temporary.