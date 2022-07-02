Institute for the Study of War: The Kremlin is preparing the Russian economy for a protracted war

The Russian government seems to be preparing the countryʼs economy for a protracted war with Ukraine. The Kremlin is trying to mobilize the economy and industry to support the army.

This is stated in the summary of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In order to mobilize the economy, the State Duma of the Russian Federation submitted an amendment to the federal laws on the support of the armed forces, which provides for the introduction of "special measures in the economic sphere", obliging Russian enterprises to support the troops and the so-called "special and anti-terrorist operations".

The amendment prohibits enterprises from refusing state orders for the provision of "military operations". This means that workers will have to work harder, since the Russian Federation has a shortage of basic materials needed to repair military equipment.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to mobilize the Russian economy and industry in support of military operations, but has not yet taken parallel measures to mobilize the Russian workforce on a large scale," the summary states.