The Minister of Justice: Rinat Akhmetov no longer fits the definition of an oligarch

The Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, said that billionaire Rinat Akhmetov no longer fits the definition of an oligarch, as he has left the media business, and his business partner Vadym Novinsky has completed the mandate of the Peopleʼs Deputy.

He told about this during the OPORA.Live discussion.

"Mr. Novinsky was a direct link to recognize Mr. Akhmetov as an oligarch. Because they are business partners, and Mr. Novinsky, as a Member of Parliament, is a political figure. Therefore, the refusal of the mandate removed Mr. Akhmetovʼs direct connection with the parliament and removed the most obvious sign of participation in political life for Mr. Akhmetov," the minister said.

At the same time, Maliuska suggested that Akhmetov probably gave up his media not completely.

"This is my subjective opinion, I am not ready to say that it is so, but it seems that legally it is a "the foot in the door" in order not to completely close the legal mechanisms of returning to business," the minister explained.