Already, 16 ships have entered Ukrainian ports for grain, but there are still 90 in traffic jams

On the evening of Tuesday, July 12, 16 vessels passed through the Bystre mouth of the Danube-Black Sea waterway to load Ukrainian grain, but another 90 vessels are waiting in line.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reports that more than 90 vessels are waiting for their turn to enter Ukrainian ports at the Sulina canal roadway. A total of 135 vessels are on the raid of the Romanian Sulina Canal.

The capacity and organization of work on this channel allow receiving only four vessels, if necessary, at least eight vessels per day. The government is currently negotiating with Romanian colleagues and representatives of the European Commission to increase the number of crossings through the Sulin Canal.

"Under these conditions and the availability of a route through the mouth of Bystre, we expect that within a week the congestion of ships on the raid will be eliminated, and we will be able to increase the monthly export of grain by 500 thousand tons," said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov.