Lukashenko dismissed the general responsible for mobilization

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, fired the head of the main organizational and mobilization department of the General Staff, Oleksandr Shkyrenko, who was responsible for mobilization.

This is reported by BELTA.

Shkyrenka was dismissed from the position of head of the main organizational and mobilization department, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and placed under the command of the Minister of Defense.

The reason for such personnel changes is not reported.

Military exercises have been going on in Belarus for over a month. They include, in particular, the verification of mobilization mechanisms. At the end of June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the military commissariats of the Brest and Gomel oblasts of Belarus were studying the possibility of covert mobilization of the population.