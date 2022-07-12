The bodies of 45 people were recovered from the rubble of a house in Chasiv Yar. The search continues

During the analysis of the rubble of the house in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk oblast, rescuers found the bodies of two more civilians. In total, the Russian missile strike killed 45 people, including a 9-year-old boy.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Emergency Situations in Donetsk region and clarification of the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Employees of the State Emergency Service dismantled more than 420 tons of destroyed elements of the building, the work is ongoing. Nine people were pulled out alive.