Rescuers dismantled 70% of the rubble of the house that was damaged by Russian shelling in Chasiv Yar.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"As of 06:30 a.m. employees of the State Emergency Service have cleared about 70% of the ruins. The rescue operation is ongoing," said the head of Donetsk oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko. He added that the number of victims has increased to 34 people. 9 people were injured.